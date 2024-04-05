The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC lowered its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after buying an additional 8,563,389 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,775,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,700,000 after buying an additional 6,195,934 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,706,000 after buying an additional 5,359,307 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,107,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,234,000 after buying an additional 4,624,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,533.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $518,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,608.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,584 shares of company stock worth $14,200,769. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.64. 2,566,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,610,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $72.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.77. The company has a market cap of $127.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 39.37%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.12.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

