Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.00

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited (LON:FAR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.30 ($0.05), with a volume of 584582 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.20 ($0.05).
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources in a report on Thursday, February 1st.
Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and related by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, potassium, nickel, and carbon deposits. It primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq vanadium/polymetallic mineral deposit located in southern Kazakhstan.
