Infrastructure India (LON:IIP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Infrastructure India (LON:IIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00), with a volume of 2183 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).

Infrastructure India Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 29.38, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £682,080.00, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.48.

About Infrastructure India

Infrastructure India PLC seeks to invest in infrastructure projects with a focus on the energy and transport sectors. It seeks to invest in India.

