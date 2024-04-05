39,375 Shares in Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ) Bought by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF by 231.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $119,000.

Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $33.01. 4,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,782. The company has a market capitalization of $42.25 million, a P/E ratio of -72.41 and a beta of 1.76. Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.39.

Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (PXJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of US companies in the oil and gas services sector that are weighted in tiers. The index uses a multi-factor methodology to select holdings. PXJ was launched on Oct 26, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

