Nilsine Partners LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,657 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. United Bank bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 269.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 3.0 %

COIN stock traded down $7.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $242.10. 5,661,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,473,056. The stock has a market cap of $58.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 922.15 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $283.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.32.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.30, for a total transaction of $3,985,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,264.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,461,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 16,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.30, for a total value of $3,985,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,264.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 742,995 shares of company stock valued at $116,023,946. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.60.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

