25,736 Shares in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Bought by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 66,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TFLO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,357. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $50.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.60 and a 200 day moving average of $50.59.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

