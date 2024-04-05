Nilsine Partners LLC Sells 5,991 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Nilsine Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,991 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 25,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 10,780 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 64,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 7,688 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MTG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.69. 796,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,082,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.77. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $22.43.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $284.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.96 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 61.72% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up previously from $23.50) on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTG

MGIC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.