Nilsine Partners LLC Takes $1.34 Million Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Nilsine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Stock Up 1.3 %

PCAR stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.08. 624,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,297,602. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $125.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.34. The company has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.40.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial began coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $511,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,589,751.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $2,818,604.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,495 shares in the company, valued at $15,010,719.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $511,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,589,751.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

