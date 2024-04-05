Nilsine Partners LLC Takes $1.34 Million Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Nilsine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PACCAR Stock Up 1.3 %
PCAR stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.08. 624,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,297,602. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $125.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.34. The company has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.40.
PACCAR Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.31%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PCAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial began coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.39.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $511,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,589,751.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $2,818,604.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,495 shares in the company, valued at $15,010,719.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $511,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,589,751.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
PACCAR Company Profile
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
