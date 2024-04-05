Nilsine Partners LLC Sells 379 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Nilsine Partners LLC lowered its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PHO. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

PHO stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.47. 28,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.49. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $49.65 and a 1 year high of $66.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0629 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

