Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stock Position Reduced by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 24,670.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,034,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,296,000 after buying an additional 1,030,247 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 255.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $1,077,737.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,673,237.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $1,077,737.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,673,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total value of $742,413.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,700,168.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,874 shares of company stock worth $8,462,825. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of TT stock traded up $5.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $303.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,202. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $162.04 and a 52-week high of $306.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $282.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.92.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

