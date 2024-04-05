Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD stock traded up $7.10 on Friday, hitting $316.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,163,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,836,081. The stock has a market cap of $76.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 876.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $318.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $365.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 301,667 shares of company stock valued at $94,227,350. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

