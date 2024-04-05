Traveka Wealth LLC Invests $213,000 in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Traveka Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,078,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,602,000 after buying an additional 94,090 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 105,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,309,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 245.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 93,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after buying an additional 66,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 265,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,502,000 after buying an additional 66,550 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.06. 3,215,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,162,539. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $88.33 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.78 and its 200-day moving average is $100.15. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.