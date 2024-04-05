UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) COO Sells $155,918.00 in Stock

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) COO Brett Taft sold 9,800 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $155,918.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,049.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

UMH Properties Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:UMH traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.72. The company had a trading volume of 102,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,702. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.47, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.24.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This is a boost from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently -573.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UMH. StockNews.com lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, March 25th. Compass Point increased their target price on UMH Properties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UMH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMH Properties

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 9.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 18,507 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.