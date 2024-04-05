Insider Buying: MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX) Insider Acquires 49,300 Shares of Stock

MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX – Get Free Report) insider Connie Mixon purchased 49,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £25,143 ($31,562.89).

MYCELX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of MYCELX Technologies stock traded down GBX 1.95 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 48.55 ($0.61). 50,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,881. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 50.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 56.50. The stock has a market cap of £11.16 million, a PE ratio of -507.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.55. MYCELX Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of GBX 29 ($0.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 77.90 ($0.98).

Get MYCELX Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.19) price target on shares of MYCELX Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

MYCELX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, Nigeria, Australia and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater that are used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MYCELX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYCELX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.