MetisDAO Price Reaches $85.18 (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $447.26 million and $20.93 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $85.18 or 0.00125844 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00007972 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00014181 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00020992 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001563 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,576.90 or 0.99833934 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00011268 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, "Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 87.14278043 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 230 active market(s) with $21,528,922.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io."

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

