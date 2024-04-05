Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Makes New $233,000 Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 887 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CRM stock traded up $5.93 on Friday, reaching $300.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,585,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,637,459. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $291.07 billion, a PE ratio of 71.21, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $296.96 and a 200-day moving average of $255.27. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.31 and a 12 month high of $318.71.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $293.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.42, for a total value of $4,581,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,981,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,707,719.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.28, for a total value of $2,702,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,179,231.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.42, for a total value of $4,581,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,981,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,964,707,719.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 913,175 shares of company stock valued at $262,199,146 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

