Riverbridge Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $774,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $357.85. 1,124,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,532. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $446.14 and its 200 day moving average is $441.13. The company has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.93 and a 1-year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on LULU. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $490.75.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

