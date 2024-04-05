Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW) Shares Up 0.2%

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.18 and last traded at $44.08. 39,006 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 178% from the average session volume of 14,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.99.

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.72. The company has a market capitalization of $205.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,082 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 7,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 4,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,260,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,746,000 after buying an additional 1,230,000 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (FLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Taiwan RIC Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Taiwanese companies, excluding small-caps. FLTW was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.