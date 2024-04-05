Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Trading 5% Higher

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) rose 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.14 and last traded at $32.14. Approximately 153,528 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 440,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.10 and its 200 day moving average is $29.48.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $1.37. The business had revenue of $33.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.14 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a negative return on equity of 18.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 8,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $299,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 490,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,185,813.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arcturus Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 66.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 190.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 142,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,153,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,761,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,421,000 after purchasing an additional 66,971 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.