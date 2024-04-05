Howard Hughes (NYSEARCA:HHH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSEARCA:HHH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 479,116 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 245,447 shares.The stock last traded at $67.56 and had previously closed at $67.39.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.47 and its 200-day moving average is $75.58.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

