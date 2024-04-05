Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 74,081 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the previous session’s volume of 28,329 shares.The stock last traded at $112.01 and had previously closed at $110.70.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $921.60 million, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVOG. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 664,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $158,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

