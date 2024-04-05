Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Shares Down 15.3%

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 15.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 106,018 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 134,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Brookline Capital Management downgraded Antibe Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Antibe Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 10.06 and a quick ratio of 9.58.

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C$0.04. On average, research analysts predict that Antibe Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.5314286 EPS for the current year.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's pipeline includes therapies that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal (GI) ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

