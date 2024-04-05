International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 146,034 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 112,333.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 146,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,034 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $229,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Financial Group LTD lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.5% in the third quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 32.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MELI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,806.15.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

MELI traded up $4.76 on Friday, hitting $1,492.57. 159,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.14, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,063.02 and a 12 month high of $1,825.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,627.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,512.25.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.