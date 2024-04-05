Nilsine Partners LLC Cuts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Nilsine Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. City State Bank increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 1.0% in the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $6.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.62. The company had a trading volume of 118,391,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,759,266. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.37 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $193.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.63.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

