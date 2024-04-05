Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Purchases New Position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CADE. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its position in Cadence Bank by 2,090.0% during the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 209,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 199,800 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 12,158 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CADE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Hovde Group lowered Cadence Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Cadence Bank from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.77.

Cadence Bank Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CADE traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.60. 437,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,446. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.87. Cadence Bank has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $31.45. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $23.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.99 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 9.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Cadence Bank Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

