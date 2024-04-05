3,074 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Bought by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,063,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.02. The stock has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $80.81.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $203,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on OKE. US Capital Advisors downgraded ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OKE

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.