Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Takes $271,000 Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 1,508.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,313,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045,472 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 105.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,923 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Bank OZK by 10.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,791,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,144 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,878,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 204.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,409,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,460,000 after purchasing an additional 946,106 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OZK traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.00. 278,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,987. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.71. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $52.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $407.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.54 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James raised Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group cut Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

