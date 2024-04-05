Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 846 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC cut its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,877 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.09.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.17. 3,397,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,051,934. The company has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.27 and a 52-week high of $39.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.34.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 72.52%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

