Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 13,116 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,116 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.56. The company had a trading volume of 25,056,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,976,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.50, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.22. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.