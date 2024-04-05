Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Sells 219 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 0.6% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ML & R Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.9% during the third quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of QQQ traded up $6.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $442.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,072,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,656,754. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $436.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $402.30. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $309.89 and a 52 week high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

