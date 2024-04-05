Forza Wealth Management LLC Sells 48,947 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Forza Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 67.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 48,947 shares during the quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 16.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,503,000 after buying an additional 6,630,208 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 991.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,896,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,785,000 after buying an additional 3,539,911 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,888,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2,900.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,354,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,175,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

HBI stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,862,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,069,726. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.38 and a beta of 1.58. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on HBI. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

