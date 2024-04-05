Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Roth Mkm from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.26% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.86.

KRUS traded up $6.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.84. 382,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,204. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 854.68 and a beta of 1.98. Kura Sushi USA has a 52-week low of $51.02 and a 52-week high of $122.81.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Kura Sushi USA had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $51.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.95 million. Equities analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kura Sushi USA news, insider Brent Takao sold 14,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $1,283,125.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,092.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRUS. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 72.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

