GFS Advisors LLC Has $128,000 Stock Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

GFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,811 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Banco Santander by 60.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Price Performance

Shares of SAN stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,524,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.05. Banco Santander, S.A. has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $5.05.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.67 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 19.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1027 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays raised Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

