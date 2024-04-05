Forza Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Forza Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) by 74.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,560 shares during the quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLNG. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FLEX LNG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FLEX LNG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $334,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FLEX LNG by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in FLEX LNG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $654,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FLEX LNG by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 49,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut FLEX LNG from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

FLEX LNG Stock Down 0.8 %

FLNG traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.69. 81,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,524. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.16 and a 1-year high of $35.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $97.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.38 million. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 32.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEX LNG Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is currently 134.53%.

FLEX LNG Profile

(Free Report)

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. Flex LNG Ltd.

Further Reading

