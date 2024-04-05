Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WIX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Wix.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Wix.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WIX traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.66. The stock had a trading volume of 133,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,123. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 245.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.17. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $73.39 and a 1-year high of $146.21.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $403.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.87 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.53.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

