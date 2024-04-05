Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 15,896.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,737,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $550,935,000 after buying an additional 3,714,069 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after buying an additional 15,386 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 695,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $103,370,000 after buying an additional 23,905 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD traded up $4.93 on Friday, hitting $170.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,047,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,004,578. The company has a market capitalization of $275.97 billion, a PE ratio of 329.18, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.02 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.76.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $10,432,010.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,513,918.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Melius upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.52.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

