Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

SPLG stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $61.00. 8,470,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,674,532. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $47.48 and a one year high of $61.69. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.33.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

