PAAL AI Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.26 Million (PAAL)

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 5th. One PAAL AI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00000876 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PAAL AI has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. PAAL AI has a total market capitalization of $474.66 million and $5.26 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAAL AI Token Profile

PAAL AI’s launch date was June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,662,790 tokens. PAAL AI’s official message board is medium.com/@admin_42570. PAAL AI’s official website is www.paal.ai. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind.

Buying and Selling PAAL AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 800,662,790 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.61179952 USD and is up 10.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $7,189,272.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAAL AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAAL AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

