Analyzing Soluna (SLNH) and Its Peers

Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Free Report) is one of 96 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Soluna to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Soluna has a beta of 2.65, suggesting that its stock price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soluna’s competitors have a beta of 5.74, suggesting that their average stock price is 474% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Soluna and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soluna -329.54% -91.39% -53.43% Soluna Competitors -40.86% -73.57% -0.43%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

23.2% of Soluna shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Soluna shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Soluna and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soluna 0 0 0 0 N/A Soluna Competitors 388 1511 2279 71 2.48

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 0.60%. Given Soluna’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Soluna has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Soluna and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Soluna $21.07 million -$98.71 million -0.09 Soluna Competitors $2.30 billion $377.65 million 19.00

Soluna’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Soluna. Soluna is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Soluna competitors beat Soluna on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Soluna

Soluna Holdings, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. The company operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. It also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining. Further, it provides data center hosting services, including electrical power and network connectivity to cryptocurrency mining customers. The company was formerly known as Mechanical Technology Inc and as changed to Soluna Holdings, Inc. Soluna Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Albany, New York.

