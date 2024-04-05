Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 85,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,269,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. AJ Advisors LLC now owns 85,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $5.57 on Friday, hitting $477.05. 2,482,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,291,410. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $370.92 and a 12 month high of $483.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $466.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $432.43.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

