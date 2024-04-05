Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 610 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,823 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,405,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Fortinet by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,602 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 10,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,136,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,151,843. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The company has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.64 and its 200 day moving average is $60.97. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,880 shares of company stock worth $10,233,981 in the last ninety days. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.35.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

