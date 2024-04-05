Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,044 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 70.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

HDV stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.24. 201,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,203. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.00. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.46 and a 12-month high of $110.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

