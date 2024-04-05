Arkadios Wealth Advisors Decreases Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,382 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJT. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 196.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IJT traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $128.47. 77,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,548. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.32. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $102.64 and a 52 week high of $131.48.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2191 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.