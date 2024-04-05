Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.22

Shares of Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$3.22 and last traded at C$3.18, with a volume of 173258 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.11.

Separately, Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Foraco International in a report on Monday, March 18th.

The company has a market cap of C$312.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.26.

Foraco International (TSE:FAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Foraco International had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The firm had revenue of C$117.89 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Foraco International SA will post 0.6533613 earnings per share for the current year.

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments: Mining and Water. The company offers exploration, development, and production drilling services to the mining industry for energy transition, gold, and mineral exploitation; and various geological sampling and testing techniques, including chips and cores, stabilized holes for blasting, logging, boreholes to be used for injection of water or acid, cold water injection, production boreholes, large diameter core, and dual tube rotary bulk samples.

