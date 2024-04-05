NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) traded down 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.90 and last traded at $19.95. 231,195 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 718,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.65.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.45.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $218.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.08 million. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 14.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.57%. Analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $110,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,238.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $110,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,238.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $65,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,751.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTCT. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in NetScout Systems by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in NetScout Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in NetScout Systems by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 13,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in NetScout Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

