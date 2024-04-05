Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 1,067 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,035,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. David Kennon Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,414. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.05. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $172.75 and a 1-year high of $204.80. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.