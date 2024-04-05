Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,806 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 286.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 173,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after buying an additional 128,550 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 109,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 47,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Mobile Payments ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IPAY traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.01. 7,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,188. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.29. Amplify Mobile Payments ETF has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $52.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.00 million, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Amplify Mobile Payments ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

