Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,481 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.11% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,834,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,828,000 after purchasing an additional 143,949 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,707,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,859,000 after acquiring an additional 89,227 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,226,000 after acquiring an additional 67,482 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,562,000 after acquiring an additional 27,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 0.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 799,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSBD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs BDC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.85. The stock had a trading volume of 307,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,665. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.83. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.09 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 15.05%. As a group, analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.12%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

