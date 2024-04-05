Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 377 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,123 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 302,277 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,832,000 after buying an additional 16,167 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at about $503,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 673,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $76,096,000 after purchasing an additional 30,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,322,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total value of $329,285.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,914 shares in the company, valued at $278,257.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $3,056,067.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,488 shares in the company, valued at $16,616,788.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total transaction of $329,285.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,257.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,097 shares of company stock worth $10,396,178 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on ROST

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of ROST traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.59. 607,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,231. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $151.12. The firm has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.44 and a 200-day moving average of $132.74.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

About Ross Stores

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.