Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.57

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.57 and last traded at $17.57, with a volume of 43060 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Corporación América Airports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Get Corporación América Airports alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corporación América Airports

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Corporación América Airports by 831.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 989.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Corporación América Airports in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Corporación América Airports during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corporación América Airports during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corporación América Airports Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 53 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corporación América Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación América Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.